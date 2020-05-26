President of Moldova to Attend Parade in Moscow on June 24 - Presidential Office

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) President of Moldova Igor Dodon will attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory on June 24, the president's press secretary told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested June 24 as the date for the parade.

"President of Moldova Igor Dodon will go to Moscow on June 24 to attend the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," Carmena Sterpu said.