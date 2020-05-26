UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Moldova To Attend Parade In Moscow On June 24 - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

President of Moldova to Attend Parade in Moscow on June 24 - Presidential Office

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) President of Moldova Igor Dodon will attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory on June 24, the president's press secretary told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested June 24 as the date for the parade.

"President of Moldova Igor Dodon will go to Moscow on June 24 to attend the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," Carmena Sterpu said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Moldova June World War

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

16 minutes ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.