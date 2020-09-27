UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Declares Martial Law, Mobilization- Press Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

President of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Declares Martial Law, Mobilization- Press Secretary

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The president of the unrecognized breakaway Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization amid the latest flare-up in the disputed region, presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Sunday.

Clashes broke out in the region in the early hours of the morning, and Poghosyan published on his Facebook page a statement attributed to the breakaway republic's president.

"Based on the current situation, an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly was convened. After speaking to lawmakers, I announce that I have declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization of persons older than 18 years," the statement read.

Related Topics

National Assembly Martial Law Facebook Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Equal pay law will empower women at wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

13 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.