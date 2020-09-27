President of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Declares Martial Law, Mobilization- Press Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The president of the unrecognized breakaway Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization amid the latest flare-up in the disputed region, presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Sunday.

Clashes broke out in the region in the early hours of the morning, and Poghosyan published on his Facebook page a statement attributed to the breakaway republic's president.

"Based on the current situation, an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly was convened. After speaking to lawmakers, I announce that I have declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization of persons older than 18 years," the statement read.