President of Nepal Writes to Putin Asking for Vaccine Assistance - Government Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin to request help obtaining Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a Nepal government source told Sputnik.

"Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari has written to Russian President Putin to continue vaccine diplomacy.

She requested for the assistance [in terms] of Sputnik V vaccine produced by Russia," the source said.

According to the source, Nepal is mainly interested in receiving vaccines as aid but is willing to negotiate the purchase as well.

In late April, Nepal authorized Sputnik V for emergency use.