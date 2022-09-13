UrduPoint.com

President Of Nicaragua Congratulates Putin, Medvedev On United Russia Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev on the party's victory in the 2022 regional elections in Russia.

"This is a special day, and we want to greet and congratulate you on the victory of the United Russia party in the regional elections in the fraternal Russian Federation," according to the letter, published by Nicaragua's Canal 4.

"Your people has reaffirmed its unity on the path that the Russian Federation is heroically and victoriously following in defense of peace and good," it said.

The elections took place in Russia on September 9-11.

