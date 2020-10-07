President of Northern Cyprus Condemns Reopening of Abandoned Resort of Varosha

Mustafa Akinci, the president of the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Wednesday condemned the recent decision to reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha (known in Turkey as Maras) for visitors, saying the move would undermine the TRNC's position on the international arena

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Mustafa Akinci, the president of the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Wednesday condemned the recent decision to reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha (known in Turkey as Maras) for visitors, saying the move would undermine the TRNC's position on the international arena.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar that the coastline of Varosha would be reopened from Thursday despite the United Nations Security Council's resolutions that condemn all resettlement attempts in the area. The decision was announced just days before the October 11 presidential election in the republic, whose independence was recognized only by Ankara.

Akinci, a supporter of the peaceful reunification of Cyprus, and Tatar, the leader of the right-wing National Unity Party and an advocate of a two-state solution, are among the candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

"It is necessary to treat the Varosha problem in such a way that envisions a solution, not creating obstacles for a solution and misunderstandings with the United Nations.

I spoke about this a long time ago," Akinci wrote on Facebook.

The TRNC president also said that Ankara was interfering in the republic's internal affairs, adding that the Varosha coastline reopening undermines the position of Northern Cyprus in the international arena.

"I must say that it is a big mistake to use such an important issue as the question of Varosha, which is within the competence of the president, in the electoral campaign ahead of the election. I believe that the Turkish Cypriots will give the necessary answer to what is happening during the election," Akinci said.

During Tuesday's press conference, Erdogan and Tatar also said that the Turkey-Northern Cyprus water pipeline has been repaired. Akinci said that all residents of the TRNC were thankful to Ankara for supplying the republic with water but added that the timing of the announcement also indicates an interference in the presidential election.