President Of Panama Laurentino Cortizo Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo Vaccinated Against COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of the country's vaccination program.

"I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Belisario Porras school... I am proud of the great team that is hosting the biggest vaccination day in history," the 68-year-old politician wrote on his Twitter page.

Currently Panama residents over 60 are being immunized against COVID-19.

Panama currently uses the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer / BioNTech for vaccination. In February, the Russian Embassy in the Central American country told Sputnik that Panama also intended to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and that the country's Ministry of Health was holding talks about that.

Overall, 345,236 cases of COVID-19, including 5,934 fatal cases, have been reported in the Central American country with a population of 4.2 million.

