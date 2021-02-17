President of Paraguay Wants to Visit Russia Once Again - Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez would like to make another visit to Russia, the country's foreign minister, Euclides Acevedo, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We would love for President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin to come to South America .

.. President Abdo will also be glad to be back at Kremlin. If president Putin comes, we will welcome him with red carpet and an orchestra," Acevedo said.

The Paraguayan president visited Moscow and met with Putin in 2018 during that year's FIFA World Cup.