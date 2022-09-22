President of Partially-Recognized Kosovar Republic Calls NATO Membership a Priority

The president of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg how important membership of the Euro-Atlantic community, including of NATO, was for her territory, at their meeting on Wednesday, the presidential office said in a social media post on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The president of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg how important membership of the Euro-Atlantic community, including of NATO, was for her territory, at their meeting on Wednesday, the presidential office said in a social media post on Thursday.

Osmani-Sadriu stated that "membership in the European Union and NATO will contribute to increased security and stability in the region." She described "membership in this organization as a state priority of Kosovo and a prerequisite for ensuring peace in the region, as well as for the promotion and protection of common values."

The meeting took place following a summer of tensions between Republic of Kosovo authorities and the Serb minority living there over a decision to end the use by locals of Serbia-issued number plates.

The subsequent unrest caused the deadline for implementing the decision to be pushed back. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced in a social media video on September 1 that the rule would be enforced from October 31.

On September 20, a regional commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR), NATO's peace-keeping mission to the breakaway province of Serbia, said a battalion-sized unit had arrived in Kosovo as part of contingency planning.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China and Greece, have not, while some have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.