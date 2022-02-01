President of Peru Says Decided to Form New Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said he decided to form a new government.

"As always, I noted in my statements, the work of the cabinet of ministers is constantly being evaluated. For this reason, I decided to... form a new team...

We will continue to follow the path of development for the benefit of the country," Castillo wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first change of government in the six months of Castillo's rule.

Former Peruvian congress speaker Mirtha Vasquez led the council of ministers in early October 2021 following the resignation of Guido Bellido from the post.