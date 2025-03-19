President Of Republic Meets Finance Minister, Reiterates Importance Of Self-reliance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) President Kais Saied reaffirmed that self-reliance, within the framework of national choices and fair taxation, is the way to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people in all fields.
This came during a meeting with Finance Minister Mishket Slama Khaldi at the Carthage Palace.
The Head of State was briefed during the meeting on the operations of various departments under the Ministry of Finance and the institutions it oversees, according to a Presidency statement.
Additionally, the President of the Republic issued directives emphasising the need for public finances to prepare for all emergency and additional expenditures.
He also stressed the importance of involving both public and private banks in the efforts being made by the state to rebuild numerous public facilities.
Recent Stories
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From World
-
President of Republic meets Finance Minister, reiterates importance of self-reliance6 minutes ago
-
President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call6 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth16 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz FM meets with SCO secretary general16 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DRC presidents hold surprise ceasefire talks in Qatar26 minutes ago
-
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defence push1 hour ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight1 hour ago
-
Ecuador declares 'force majeure' emergency, cuts exports over oil spill1 hour ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid, Lyon strike key Women's Champions League last-eight blows2 hours ago
-
'Stranded' NASA astronauts back on Earth after splashdown3 hours ago
-
Nvidia showcases new tech at AI 'Super Bowl'3 hours ago