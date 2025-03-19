Open Menu

President Of Republic Meets Finance Minister, Reiterates Importance Of Self-reliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM

President of Republic meets Finance Minister, reiterates importance of self-reliance

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) President Kais Saied reaffirmed that self-reliance, within the framework of national choices and fair taxation, is the way to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people in all fields.

This came during a meeting with Finance Minister Mishket Slama Khaldi at the Carthage Palace.

The Head of State was briefed during the meeting on the operations of various departments under the Ministry of Finance and the institutions it oversees, according to a Presidency statement.

Additionally, the President of the Republic issued directives emphasising the need for public finances to prepare for all emergency and additional expenditures.

He also stressed the importance of involving both public and private banks in the efforts being made by the state to rebuild numerous public facilities.

