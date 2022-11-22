President of Russian National Research Center Blames US for Abusing Science Worldwide

The United States has tried to build a global scientific and educational system in which all developments carried out at the expense of the national budgets of other countries would be under the control of the US, but could not work for the benefit of the states they originated from, the president of Russia's Kurchatov Institute National Research Centre, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United States has tried to build a global scientific and educational system in which all developments carried out at the expense of the national budgets of other countries would be under the control of the US, but could not work for the benefit of the states they originated from, the president of Russia's Kurchatov Institute National Research Centre, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Tuesday.

"Look at how science works. The US would have built, if we haven't interfered, a global scientific and educational environment... form a system in which global strategic, scientific and technological goals would be clear only to the US, while Russia and all other countries would be suppliers of individual resources and performers of tactical tasks which the US needed to achieve its strategic goals. And this was done at the expense of Russia's budget and that of other countries," Kovalchuk said at an international scientific conference on sustainable development goals at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

According to Kovalchuk, one of the requirements of the system promoted by the US is the transparency of the scientific and educational sphere, which in practice means that all results at each stage of any project should be uploaded to the internet.

Another requirement, the president said, is the unlimited mobility of human resources, which would give the US an opportunity to use the results of scientific developments, attract talent and recruit capable young professionals at the expense of the resources of other countries.

The most difficult and time-consuming stage in a research project is the initial stage, which is why the US tried to conduct it at the expense of other countries, Kovalchuk noted.

"So others should spend money, put everything on the internet, the US will watch, and then take these people for $1,000, make new products and sell them to you. That's a way to a new colonial policy," the scientist said.

Kovalchuk also criticized the grant scheme to finance scientific research that, while allowing scientific enterprises to stay afloat and helping them survive during hard times, does not enable scientific teams to concentrate on solving strategic tasks.

"You break the scientific potential into small splinters, everyone is engaged in an unclear way, it is unclear why you serve the interests of the West. Therefore, the imposition of the grant system is direct sabotage," Kovalchuk added.

According to Kovalchuk, now the world is facing a "hybrid cold pre-war" that aims to weaken some states as much as possible, targeting science and other spheres, and then subjugate them with both new and traditional methods.