President of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek to Establish the Kingdom as Global Hub for the Industry

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Saudi Esports Federation President Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz highlighted the strong connection between esports and traditional sports in terms of engagement, spectatorship, and participation.

Prince Faisal made these remarks during a plenary session titled "How Will Esports Create a New Global Olympic Arena" at the eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII8) conference, currently underway in Riyadh.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing key performance indicators to position Saudi Arabia as a global esports hub.

Prince Faisal stated: "We have a number of initiatives that contribute to facilitating dialogue between the public and private sectors and the growth of the businesses we seek.

These include a company affiliated with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that leads our investments, a fund within the National Development Fund, and a federation that works with professional players in local competitions and competes in international competitions." He emphasized the importance of establishing an esports authority to establish the national policy for esports.

The president of the Saudi Esports Federation discussed the growth of the esports sector and the integration of esports with artificial intelligence.