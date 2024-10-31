- Home
- World
- President of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek to Establish the Kingdom as Global Hub for the Indust ..
President Of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek To Establish The Kingdom As Global Hub For The Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Saudi Esports Federation President Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz highlighted the strong connection between esports and traditional sports in terms of engagement, spectatorship, and participation.
Prince Faisal made these remarks during a plenary session titled "How Will Esports Create a New Global Olympic Arena" at the eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII8) conference, currently underway in Riyadh.
He also emphasized the importance of establishing key performance indicators to position Saudi Arabia as a global esports hub.
Prince Faisal stated: "We have a number of initiatives that contribute to facilitating dialogue between the public and private sectors and the growth of the businesses we seek.
These include a company affiliated with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that leads our investments, a fund within the National Development Fund, and a federation that works with professional players in local competitions and competes in international competitions." He emphasized the importance of establishing an esports authority to establish the national policy for esports.
The president of the Saudi Esports Federation discussed the growth of the esports sector and the integration of esports with artificial intelligence.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From World
-
One dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv16 minutes ago
-
China factory output expands for first time in six months26 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk records sixfold profit rise26 minutes ago
-
Medvedev loses to Australian Popyrin at Paris Masters35 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan36 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 9536 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh forced to follow on after five-star Rabada strikes36 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches 'Global Harmony' initiative to foster cultural integration, inclusivity under ..46 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile, Seoul says1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pak cultural bonds through music, art & culinary experiences in Riyadh1 hour ago
-
As US election rhetoric heats up, illegal border crossings fall1 hour ago
-
Mexico Supreme Court judges resign after judicial reforms1 hour ago