Open Menu

President Of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek To Establish The Kingdom As Global Hub For The Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

President of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek to Establish the Kingdom as Global Hub for the Industry

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Saudi Esports Federation President Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz highlighted the strong connection between esports and traditional sports in terms of engagement, spectatorship, and participation.

Prince Faisal made these remarks during a plenary session titled "How Will Esports Create a New Global Olympic Arena" at the eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII8) conference, currently underway in Riyadh.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing key performance indicators to position Saudi Arabia as a global esports hub.

Prince Faisal stated: "We have a number of initiatives that contribute to facilitating dialogue between the public and private sectors and the growth of the businesses we seek.

These include a company affiliated with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that leads our investments, a fund within the National Development Fund, and a federation that works with professional players in local competitions and competes in international competitions." He emphasized the importance of establishing an esports authority to establish the national policy for esports.

The president of the Saudi Esports Federation discussed the growth of the esports sector and the integration of esports with artificial intelligence.

Related Topics

Sports Riyadh Company Saudi Saudi Arabia Hub Olympics PICIC Investment Fund

Recent Stories

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

40 minutes ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

2 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

14 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

14 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

14 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

14 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

14 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

14 hours ago

More Stories From World