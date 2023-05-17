President of South Africa Seeks to Visit Ukraine to Discuss Peace Initiative - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his desire to pay a visit to Ukraine to discuss Pretoria's peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine, the Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office.

During a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa said that would like to visit Ukraine as part of a mission from several African countries, the newspaper said, adding that Zelenskyy welcomed the initiative and expressed readiness to host them.