UrduPoint.com

President Of South Africa Seeks To Visit Ukraine To Discuss Peace Initiative - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

President of South Africa Seeks to Visit Ukraine to Discuss Peace Initiative - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his desire to pay a visit to Ukraine to discuss Pretoria's peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine, the Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office.

During a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa said that would like to visit Ukraine as part of a mission from several African countries, the newspaper said, adding that Zelenskyy welcomed the initiative and expressed readiness to host them.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Pretoria From

Recent Stories

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2 ..

MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Award ..

26 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.