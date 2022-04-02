UrduPoint.com

President Of South Ossetia Plans To Visit Donbas - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:00 AM

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) President of partially recognized South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov will visit Donbas, which is currently a site of heavy fighting, presidential spokeswoman Dina Gassiyeva said.

"Anatoly Ilyich (Bibilov) will head for Donbas, he said about that while sending humanitarian aid," the spokeswoman said on late Friday.

South Ossetia has already sent 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas and parts of Ukraine, which are controlled by the Russian forces.

Moreover, it was reported that South Ossetian servicemen are involved in the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

