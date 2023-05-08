UrduPoint.com

President Of Tajikistan Heads To Moscow For Victory Day Celebrations - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

President of Tajikistan Heads to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations - Press Service

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is heading to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the Victory Day celebrations, the Tajik presidential press service told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the invitation of President Putin, the President of Tajikistan will take part in the celebrations of the 78th anniversary of the Victory (in the Great Patriotic War) in Moscow," the press service said.

Before departing, Rahmon also took part in the ceremony of laying a wreath to the WWII memorial in Dushanbe.

