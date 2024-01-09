Open Menu

President Of The Maldives Arrives In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

President of the Maldives arrives in Beijing

President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Beijing on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

Mohamed Muizzu is paying a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jingling, according to an announcement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This is President Muizzu's first state visit to a foreign country since taking the office.

President Xi will hold a welcome ceremony and banquet for President Muizzu. The two heads of the State will hold talks and attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji will also meet with President Muizzu respectively. Since the diplomatic relations between China and the Maldives were established 52 years ago, the two countries have always adhered to mutual respect and trust, setting an example for countries to treat each other as equals and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

China-Maldives relations have achieved in-depth development over the past decade, Wang said, noting that both sides have yielded fruitful results in the 'Belt and Road' initiatives and other practical cooperation in various fields.

The spokesperson expressed his belief that the two heads of the State will make strategic plans for the development of China-Maldives relations through this visit, and push bilateral relations to a new level.

APP/asg/

Related Topics

China Visit Road Beijing Maldives Congress

Recent Stories

Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upco ..

Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upcoming T20I series against Kiwis

3 minutes ago
 Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG ..

Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG Radio's mother

4 minutes ago
 SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply ..

SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply to industries

4 minutes ago
 Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diver ..

Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diversifying exports: EU Envoy

4 minutes ago
 Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU he ..

Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU headquarters

6 minutes ago
 No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PP ..

No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PPP leadership: Bugti

6 minutes ago
Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tol ..

Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tola

12 minutes ago
 'Prevention of accidents first priority of city tr ..

'Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police'

12 minutes ago
 Children Complex arranges workshop on early childh ..

Children Complex arranges workshop on early childhood development

12 minutes ago
 DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

12 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in f ..

Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in forgery case

10 minutes ago
 271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on ..

271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on first day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World