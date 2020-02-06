UrduPoint.com
President Of Turkmenistan Signed A Number Of Documents Aimed At The Perfection Of The Energy Sphere Of The Country

President of Turkmenistan signed a number of documents aimed at the perfection of the energy sphere of the country

The successive session of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan took place

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020) The successive session of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan took place. In the framework of the session, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a number of vital documents aimed at the uncovering the energy strength of the country.

The Head of State signed the Decree according to which the State Concern «Türkmengaz» will settle an agreement with the Malaysian company «Serba Dinamik Sdn.Bhd» on procurement of the necessary equipment for the construction of the Turkmen section of the “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India” (TAPI) pipeline, including the set of equipment for the gas-measuring unit.

According to another Decree, the State Power Industry Corporation «Türkmenenergo» of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan will settle contracts with the foreign companies for the procurement of the necessary equipment, materials and techniques for the construction of high-voltage power lines and stations “Akhal-Balkan” and “Balkan-Dashoguz.

” In accordance with the document, the Turkish company “Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.” will implement the necessary projecting, supply, assembling and commissioning of the telemechanics systems, communications and programme supply of the electric power transmission lines.

These documents are aimed at further uncovering of the energy potential of Turkmenistan, as well as offering the given resources to the international markets.

