UrduPoint.com

President Of Turkmenistan Took Part In The Informal Summit Of The CIS

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:38 AM

President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in the city of St. Petersburg to participate in the informal summit of the Heads of the CIS member states

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) On December 28, 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in the city of St. Petersburg to participate in the informal summit of the Heads of the CIS member states.
Speaking at the summit, the Leader of the Turkmen state noted that this year was significant and the countries honorably celebrated the 30th anniversary of the formation of the CIS. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan noted that meetings of the statutory and sectoral bodies of the CIS, a number of cultural events were held, exhibitions and fairs were organized with the participation of representatives of the Commonwealth countries.

As an important part of the integration processes in the CIS space, the head of the Turkmen state highlighted the economic component, based on the compatibility of economic and structural parameters, the development of cooperative and partnership relations, building production, technological and logistical chains with a strong innovative component.
The President of Turkmenistan also called for intensifying work with partners of the Commonwealth, primarily with regional economic associations of Eurasian orientation, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

This will allow the CIS countries, using their own production, resource and technological potential, to reach systematic lines of partnership, offering attractive joint projects in the transport, energy and industrial sectors.
At the same time, the importance of the initiative to form a new philosophy of modern international relations, called “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace”, was especially noted.
Speaking of the need to continue combating the consequences of COVID-19, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the special importance of consistent and rapid achievement of the restoration of economic and trade relations, removal of forced restrictions in the transport sector. At the same time, as the Head of Turkmenistan stressed, the accumulated national and international experience in combating the pandemic and its consequences gives hope for the successful outcome of this work.
The President of Turkmenistan emphasized that cultural and humanitarian cooperation should remain among the priorities of the CIS.

Related Topics

St. Petersburg Same Turkmenistan December Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Fifth wave of COVI-19 may hit the country next yea ..

Fifth wave of COVI-19 may hit the country next year in Mid-Feb: Sources

2 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary dispels impression about mini-budg ..

Fawad Chaudhary dispels impression about mini-budget

18 minutes ago
 UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoy ..

UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoys unprecedented numbers

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.