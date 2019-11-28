UrduPoint.com
President Of Turkmenistan Will Pay A Working Visit To The Republic Of Uzbekistan

Thu 28th November 2019

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

On November 28-29, 2019, the working visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan will take place

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) On November 28-29, 2019, the working visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Uzbekistan will take place.

Within the framework of the visit, the bilateral meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned to take place.

The leaders of the two nations will consider the opportunities of expanding the Turkmen-Uzbek ties on the whole range of cooperation.

