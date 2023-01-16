UrduPoint.com

President Of UAE Receives President Of Azerbaijan

President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received here today the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received here today the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed friendship relations and ways of developing cooperation between the two sides, especially in aspects of economy, investment and renewable energy.

