President of Ukraine leaves Jeddah

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah on Thursday.

He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet (accompanying minister) Dr.

Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammed Al-Jibreen, Ambassador of Ukraine to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko, and several other officials.