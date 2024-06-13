President Of Ukraine Leaves Jeddah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah on Thursday.
He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet (accompanying minister) Dr.
Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammed Al-Jibreen, Ambassador of Ukraine to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko, and several other officials.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North11 minutes ago
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday21 minutes ago
-
China unveils rules for fair competition reviews21 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast31 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit40 minutes ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach40 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North1 hour ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris1 hour ago
-
EU proposes additional tariff on Chinese electric car1 hour ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws1 hour ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws2 hours ago