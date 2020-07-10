UrduPoint.com
President Of Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) President of the Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"Dear comrades, I must tell you that my COVID-19 test turned out to be positive, after which I was placed in isolation and am receiving treatment," Cabello wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wished soon recovery to Cabello.

"Diosdado is receiving treatment now, having rest and feeling normal," Maduro said.

The president added that Governor of the Zulia State Omar Prieto had also been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 553,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Venezuela has registered 8,008 COVID-19 cases so far, with 75 fatalities.

