President Pezeshkian congratulates young female Paralympics medalist

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a message congratulating the 15-year-old Iranian female para taekwondoka on winning a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics.

He wrote on his social media that winning a silver medal by Zahra Rahimi in her first Paralympics appearance as the youngest member of the Iranian squad was a source of pride.

The president said, "There is still a way to go; you have learned the way to success; keep going."