President Pezeshkian Says Iran Welcomes Foreign Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

President Pezeshkian says Iran welcomes foreign investment

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) President Masoud Pezeshkian has described Iran as a good platform for investment and trade, saying that the country welcomes investment by foreign businesspeople.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Exhibition of Export Potential of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025) on Monday morning, Pezeshkian said Iran is a suitable platform for investment by businesspeople, as well as for the presence of foreign tourists.

“With this potential, a good future can be created for the world in terms of security and peace,” he said. “Peace and security will be created with trade, investment, companionship and cooperation.”

