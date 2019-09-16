President Putin Calls Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit in Ankara Productive, Successful

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria has been very productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The fifth consecutive meeting of the leaders of the countries participating in the Astana process on facilitating peace settlement in Syria has been quite productive and successful," the Russian president said during the press conference after the talks.