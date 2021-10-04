President Putin Does Not Appear in Pandora Papers by Name - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not personally featured in the Panama papers released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ICIJ published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.