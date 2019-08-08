UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Putin Expected To Visit Finland On August 22 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:28 PM

President Putin Expected to Visit Finland on August 22 - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on August 22, Ilta-Sanomat newspaper reported on Thursday citing its sources

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on August 22, Ilta-Sanomat newspaper reported on Thursday citing its sources.

The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland has neither confirmed nor denied this information.

The last time Putin arrived in Finland with an official visit was in 2017, when he negotiated with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto about further cooperation between Russia and Finland in the Arctic region.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Finland August 2017

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

60 minutes ago

Finland to Relocate 5 Asylum Seekers From Malta at ..

25 seconds ago

Croatian Interior Ministry Denies Beating Undocume ..

26 seconds ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Surrendered to Law E ..

28 seconds ago

India invited her own death by scrapping J&K speci ..

29 seconds ago

Pelosi to Lead Bipartisan Delegation to US-Mexico ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.