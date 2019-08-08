President Putin Expected To Visit Finland On August 22 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:28 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on August 22, Ilta-Sanomat newspaper reported on Thursday citing its sources
The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland has neither confirmed nor denied this information.
The last time Putin arrived in Finland with an official visit was in 2017, when he negotiated with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto about further cooperation between Russia and Finland in the Arctic region.