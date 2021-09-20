President Putin Feeling Fine in Quarantine, Will Work Remotely This Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is now in self-isolation due to cases of COVID-19 in the Kremlin, feels well, but will take part in most meetings virtually this week, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"He (Putin) feels fine, he's working.

But this week, he will mostly proceed in the events in the video-conference format," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Last Tuesday, Putin announced his plans to self-isolate in connection with the many cases of COVID-19 detected in his entourage. He said later that several dozen among them had contracted coronavirus.