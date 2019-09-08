President Putin Has Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian president's press service reported on Saturday.

The call was initiated by the Ukrainian side.

According to the press service, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine positively evaluated the recent exchange of detainees, stressing its humanitarian aspect, vital for normalization of relations between two countries.

"During an exchange of opinions regarding prospects of organizing the Normandy Four summit the Russian president noted the necessity of continuing comprehensive preparatory work for the next meeting in that format to be fruitful and could truly facilitate implementation of the high-level agreements at hand, first and foremost the Minsk set of measures," the press service added.

The presidents also agreed to contact each other in the future.