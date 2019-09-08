UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Putin Has Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

President Putin Has Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian president's press service reported on Saturday.

The call was initiated by the Ukrainian side.

According to the press service, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine positively evaluated the recent exchange of detainees, stressing its humanitarian aspect, vital for normalization of relations between two countries.

"During an exchange of opinions regarding prospects of organizing the Normandy Four summit the Russian president noted the necessity of continuing comprehensive preparatory work for the next meeting in that format to be fruitful and could truly facilitate implementation of the high-level agreements at hand, first and foremost the Minsk set of measures," the press service added.

The presidents also agreed to contact each other in the future.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

36 minutes ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

1 hour ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

1 hour ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

1 hour ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

1 hour ago

Man dies, two injure in Quetta car-bike collision

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.