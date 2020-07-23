UrduPoint.com
President Putin Highlights Unprecedented High Level Of Moscow-Beijing Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed the participants of the 8th meeting of the United Russia Party - Communist Party of China dialogue platform, noting the high level of Russian-Chinese relations, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

"Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented high level and are considered an example of interstate interaction in the modern world for a good reason. Coordination of efforts of Moscow and Beijing in addressing pressing issues of the regional and global agenda contributes to ensuring international security and stability," the telegram said.

The president also said that dialogue between the two political parties was traditionally an important component of Russian-Chinese relations, adding that United Russia and the Chinese Communist Party regularly exchange experience in the field of lawmaking and party building, and develop mutually beneficial projects of bilateral cooperation in various areas.

"It is important that despite the restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such joint work is actively continuing thanks to new forms of distance communication," Putin added.

The dialogue platform between the Chinese Communist Party and the United Russia Party was launched in June 2009 to boost political cooperation between the two countries. The previous meeting was held in Beijing in 2019.

