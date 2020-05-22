President Putin Holds Trust of 57% of Russian Citizens - Poll

Over half of Russia's citizens have said that they have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, with 57% of respondents answering positively to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) released on Friday, marking a slight decrease of three percent compared to late April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Over half of Russia's citizens have said that they have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, with 57% of respondents answering positively to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) released on Friday, marking a slight decrease of three percent compared to late April.

According to the survey, 30 percent of respondents do not trust the leader and 13 percent were unable to give a definite answer. Meanwhile, 60 percent said they approved of the president's work, 24 percent felt the opposite and 15 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

If elections to the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, were held this Sunday, 31 percent of Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 13 percent for the Communist Party, 10 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 5 percent for the Fair Russia party and 14 percent for some party. A total of 7 percent said they would refuse to vote.

The poll by FOM was conducted from May 15-17 among 4,000 respondents in Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.