President Putin Holds Trust Of 60% Of Russians - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

President Putin Holds Trust of 60% of Russians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) More than half of Russian citizens 60 percent say that they have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, while 28 percent feel the opposite, a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday said.

Putin's trust rating has not changed much over the last week, as the FOM's poll out on April 17 said that 61 percent of Russian citizens had confidence in the president, and 25 percent said that they did not trust him.

According to the fresh poll, 64 percent of Russians believed that Putin was doing his job well, 21 percent did not agree with this statement and 14 percent did not say for sure.

If elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, were held this Sunday, 34 percent of Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 12 percent for the Communist Party, 9 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 5 percent for the Fair Russia party and 12 percent for another party. A total of 8 percent said they would refuse to vote.

The poll by FOM was conducted from April 17-19 among 4,000 respondents in Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

