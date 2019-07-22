Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the spouse of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73, the Kremlin's press service announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the spouse of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73, the Kremlin's press service announced.

"In his message, the Russian leader stressed that Russia will remember Yukiya Amano as an outstanding diplomat and dedicated supporter of strengthening international security and stability," the press service's statement said.

President Putin has always appreciated Amano's personal contribution to improving the IAEA's efficiency, and efforts in promoting peaceful applications of atomic energy and strengthening the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, according to the statement.

The IAEA was created in 1957 to facilitate the development of nuclear energy's peaceful applications and prevent its use by the military. Amano was its fifth director general and due to resign on Monday. During his tenure, Amano worked on such nuclear-related issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the ongoing scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem. Despite being accused of pro-US bias, he had always maintained that Iran was following all provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.