President Putin To Continue Working As Usual Amid Self-Isolation Order In Moscow - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

President Putin to Continue Working as Usual Amid Self-Isolation Order in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the presidential administration will continue to work normally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik after the Moscow government ordered residents to observe mandatory self-isolation effective Monday.

"No, we are working in line with the schedule," Peskov said, when asked if the presidency would switch to working remotely due to the new restrictions in the Russian capital.

