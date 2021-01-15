President Putin Trusted by 55% of Russian Population - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

FOM's survey results also show that 32 percent of respondents did not trust the president, while another 12 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

When asked about their overall assessment of the president's work, 59 percent of Russian citizens evaluated Putin's job performance as rather good, while 27 percent felt the opposite. Another 15 percent were reluctant to respond.

The FOM poll was conducted from January 8-10 among 4,000 adults over the telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.