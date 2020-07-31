President Putin Wishes Russian Muslims Happy Eid al-Adha Holiday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished the country's Muslims a happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha holiday, according to a message published by the Kremlin's press department.

"This significant religious holiday for every Muslim is a symbol of loyalty to the spiritual ideas of piety, justice, mercy, and love for one's neighbors, which are the basis of the Holy Quran.

I would like to underline that by supporting centuries-old Islamic traditions, Muslims make a significant contribution to the preservation of our country's cultural diversity, which strengthens the inter-ethnic harmony of our society," the message read.

The important Muslim holiday began on Thursday evening and will run through Monday. The holiday coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, although just 1,000 pilgrims have been able to make the journey this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.