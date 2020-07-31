UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Putin Wishes Russian Muslims Happy Eid Al-Adha Holiday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

President Putin Wishes Russian Muslims Happy Eid al-Adha Holiday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished the country's Muslims a happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha holiday, according to a message published by the Kremlin's press department.

"This significant religious holiday for every Muslim is a symbol of loyalty to the spiritual ideas of piety, justice, mercy, and love for one's neighbors, which are the basis of the Holy Quran.

I would like to underline that by supporting centuries-old Islamic traditions, Muslims make a significant contribution to the preservation of our country's cultural diversity, which strengthens the inter-ethnic harmony of our society," the message read.

The important Muslim holiday began on Thursday evening and will run through Monday. The holiday coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, although just 1,000 pilgrims have been able to make the journey this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Hajj Mecca Russia Vladimir Putin Medina Saudi Arabia Muslim Love

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.