MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has a trust rating of 80.3% among Russians, with 76.8% approving of his job performance, a poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

The poll also found that 50.

7% of respondents approve of the Russian government's work and 52.6% believe Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is handling his work well.

The VCIOM poll was conducted from August 29 to September 4 by phone interviews among 1,600 Russian citizens aged 18 and over. The margin of error does not exceed 1%, with a confidence level of 95%.