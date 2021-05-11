UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Rivlin Tells EU Envoys That Israel Will Not Tolerate Violence From Palestine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

President Rivlin Tells EU Envoys That Israel Will Not Tolerate Violence From Palestine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin told ambassadors of the EU member states during a briefing that his country would not tolerate violence from Palestine.

On Monday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement calling on the international community to condemn the recent rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip and "Palestinian terrorism targeting Israeli citizens in the strongest manner," as well as to support Israel's right of self-defense.

"We will always protect and preserve freedom of religion and of worship, but we will not allow violence and disruption that threaten the safety of all Jerusalemites - Jews, Christians and Muslims alike," Rivlin said, as quoted by his press office.

Commenting on the rocket attack, the president said that no country in the world would allow such a situation.

"We will never accept this reality. We will protect our citizens by all necessary means," Rivlin added.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that over 200 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, around a third of them exploding without reaching Israel's territory. Israel responded by striking 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including two tunnels, a Hamas intelligence facility and weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has since approved the call-up of 5,000 reserve soldiers as the Israeli military prepared for a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip amid the escalation of tensions.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World Israel Palestine Jihad Gaza Muslim Jew Christian All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

24 minutes ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

48 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

48 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

48 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

48 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.