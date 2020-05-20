President Rouhani Says Iran Will Celebrate Quds Day, Continue to Support Oppressed Nations

Iran will mark the annual Quds Day celebration, due to take place on the last Friday of the Ramadan holy month, in support of the Palestinian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will continue to support oppressed nations across the globe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Iran will mark the annual Quds Day celebration, due to take place on the last Friday of the Ramadan holy month, in support of the Palestinian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran will continue to support oppressed nations across the globe.

The annual Quds Day celebration was launched by Iran in 1979 as an expression of solidarity with Palestine and to counter what Tehran sees as Israeli aggression. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and this year's celebration is scheduled to take place on Friday.

"The people of Iran commemorate Quds Day, and this day is the reiteration of the fact that that Al-Quds will never be forgotten and will not remain occupied by the oppressors," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, as quoted by the official website of the presidency.

The president added that Iran remains committed to supporting oppressed nations and peoples.

"Resisting the oppressors and supporting the oppressed is one of the main pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rouhani said.

On Monday, the Iranian parliament approved a law that will permit the creation of a virtual embassy in Jerusalem as part of measures to counter Israel. Other new measures signed into law will see Israeli software banned in Iran, and all Iranian nationals will be banned from traveling to "occupied lands" in Palestine.