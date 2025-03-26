Open Menu

President Sadyr Zhaparov Receives Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 09:30 AM

President Sadyr Zhaparov receives Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov received Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushalie and discussed current issues of the city's socio-economic development and achievements in the development of urban infrastructure.

According to the presidential press service, the mayor reported that in 2024, the city's budget reached 36.5 billion soms, which is 1.7 times higher than the previous period. Investment agreements have been concluded for a total of over $1 billion.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev also spoke about infrastructure projects, including the construction of a residential complex, the total investment of which is $3.1 billion.

The President was provided with information on the city's transport development strategy. Thus, a comprehensive reconstruction of eight key highways is planned for 2025, work will also be carried out to reconstruct the road leading to Manas Airport, the total length of which is 42 km, 4 new roads will be built, including a backup of Zhibek-Zholu Avenue and three bridge crossings over the Alamedin River.

It is planned to purchase 250 modern buses of the Euro-5 environmental standard. The total budget for transport modernization is 8.2 billion sums.

The issues of modernization of heat supply and ecology were considered, including the construction of a waste processing plant and the renewal of sewage systems.

The mayor noted that thanks to the support of the President, a large-scale purchase of 1,000 buses was carried out, which made it possible to completely renew the capital's public transport fleet. As part of the further development of the transport system, it is planned to create 12 new routes, introduce an intelligent traffic management system and build modern transfer hubs. In turn, the President instructed to speed up the improvement of the coastal areas of the city's rivers and canals, emphasizing the importance of creating comfortable recreational spaces for residents of the capital.

In addition, he focused on the need to complete the construction of an eco-technological plant for the processing of solid household waste during 2025.

The President noted positive trends in the capital and approved the action plan of the Bishkek City Hall for two years. In addition, he gave a number of instructions aimed at the further development of the city.

The head of state also allocated 4.5 billion sums for the implementation of road projects and 100 million sums for the development of a waste sorting system.

At the end of the meeting, President Sadyr Zhaparov noted the need for strict control over the timing of all planned activities.

