President Says Contracting COVID-19 Via Piped Water Impossible in Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that it was impossible to get infected with coronavirus from piped water in the country.

"I asked all the ministers in detail, and especially Minister of Marine Economy [Marek Grobarczyk], what is the current situation with water security in the context of coronavirus. Mr.

Minister assured me that there is no danger when it comes to the water that we have in our pipes or wastewater," Duda said at a briefing in Warsaw.

According to the president, even if the virus gets into wastewater, it will be promptly eliminated during the first stage of water purification.

As of Wednesday, Poland has confirmed 10,038 COVID-19 cases in the country, and 404 people have died from the disease.