President Says Iran Ready To Boost Cooperation With Venezuela
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on re-election win, saying that Tehran is ready to boost cooperation with Caracas in all fields.
The two presidents spoke on the phone on Monday, a week after Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election in Venezuela.
They discussed Tehran-Caracas relations, with both expressing readiness that the mutual cooperation will be boosted in all fields.
