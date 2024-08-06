President says Iran ready to boost cooperation with Venezuela

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on re-election win, saying that Tehran is ready to boost cooperation with Caracas in all fields.

The two presidents spoke on the phone on Monday, a week after Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election in Venezuela.

They discussed Tehran-Caracas relations, with both expressing readiness that the mutual cooperation will be boosted in all fields.