President stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need of a multipolar world, based upon ‘an emancipation of people’ and allowing people to progress and to continue with trade.
In an interview with the Chinese media, the president said that the world was in flux and many areas were still troubled by conflicts that had deterred the growth of emerging economies.
The president felicitated that the peace and cooperation demonstrated by the iron-clad bilateral relations between Pakistan and China had provided a stabilizing force in the changing world.
“The two countries always support each other's efforts to safeguard their respective core interests, and their deepening bond serves as a good example for the world,” Xinhua quoted the president on Saturday as saying.
The president said that both Pakistan and China loved peace and also highlighted the initiatives put forward by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), that focused on people's development.
"This (BRI) has shown the world a way of cooperating and a way of mutual development whereby movements of goods and people are made easier," he said, adding the initiative benefited international trade and sustainable development.
With regard to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), President Alvi said that the infrastructure, human resources, energy, and industry sectors in Pakistan were being improved with its help.
He also expressed appreciation that the loans from China did not come with strings.
As the construction of the CPEC entered a new phase of high-quality development, the president envisioned enhanced cooperation with China in the sectors of information technology (IT), agriculture, vehicle manufacturing, etc.
He opined that China's agricultural output per unit was much higher than in many parts of the world, and Pakistan boasted abundant agricultural resources, so their agriculture cooperation would yield tremendous results.
The president further said that China was the frontrunner in areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputers, and Pakistan wanted to be a part of that.
The president, on behalf of the Pakistani people and the government, extended greetings and best wishes to the Chinese people for the upcoming Chinese New Year.
