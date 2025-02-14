Open Menu

President Trump Announces F-35 Fighter Jets, Military Equipment Worth Billions Of Dollars For India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:26 PM

Indian PM Modi says America wants to make itself great and they want to make India great as well

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) US President Donald J. Trump on Friday announced several billions dollars’ worth of military equipment including F-35 fighter jets for India.

The US president announced multi-billion Dollar defence deal with India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Addressing a joint press conference after meeting with PM Modi, President Trump mentioned the Mumbai attack. He thanked the Indian Prime Minister and stated, “We will provide India with several billion dollars’ worth of military equipment including F-35 fighter jets,”.

President Trump said that the US will impose tariffs equivalent to those set by India.

He emphasized cooperation with India to combat extremist terrorism.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he remarked that Ukraine should not be part of NATO, as discussions about its inclusion led to the war. He also expressed optimism about US-China relations and suggested that China could assist in ending the Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his commitment to doubling trade volume and invited American universities to establish campuses in India. He also extended an invitation to President Trump to visit India, saying that “America wants to make itself great, and we want to make India great as well,”.

Modi further announced plans to open a new Indian consulate in Los Angeles.

