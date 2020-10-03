President Trump 'Doing Well' While Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment - White House Physician

US President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for over 24 hours as he undergoes treatment at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after his positive test for COVID-19, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said at a media briefing on Saturday

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," Conley said.

The White House physician told reporters that the president had shown no sign of a fever for more than 24 hours.

"It's important to note that the president's been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic but he's doing great," Conley remarked.

The White House physician also said that the president and the first lady wished to express their gratitude to all those that have sent their "support and prayers" following their diagnosis.

At the same briefing, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of the doctors treating the president, said that Trump is having no difficulty breathing or walking.

"We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, his liver function, all of those are normal. And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs," Dooley remarked.

Dooley stated that the president is in high spirits, adding that Trump has said he feels capable of walking out of the medical facility.

"He's in exceptionally good spirits, in fact, as we were completing our multidisciplinary rounds this morning, the quote he left us was 'I feel like I could walk out of here today,' and that was a very encouraging comment from the president," Dooley remarked.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another member of the medical staff treating the president, confirmed to reporters that Trump had already received his first dose of remdesivir to alleviate his symptoms.

"Yesterday evening, he received his first dose of IV remdesivir and our plan is to continue a five-day treatment course for remdesivir," Garibaldi said.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday.