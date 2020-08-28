President Trump Formally Accepts Nomination to Run for Re-election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican Party's nomination to run for re-election.

"I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States," Trump said in his address to the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump said the 2020 vote is the most important election in US history and warned that Democratic rival Joe Biden's radical agenda will "dismantle and destroy" America.