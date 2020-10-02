UrduPoint.com
President Trump, His Wife Test Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:18 AM

President Trump, his wife test positive for Covid-19

The US President has confirmed through his Tweet that he and the first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON DC: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, US President confirmed that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote: “ Tonight, @FLOTUS and I have tested positive for COVID-19," the tweet announced, adding that the couple have begun quarantine and recovery process,”.

Trump was undergoing quarantine after one of his closest aides Hope Hicks tested positive for the novel Coronnavirus earlier this week.

Both Trump and his wife have gone into quarantine and discontinued all political activities despite that there was much need of his presence in the field for the fast approaching elections.

