President Trump Lands In Saudi Arabia, Starts Key Middle East Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
President Trump landed at King Khalid International Airport aboard Air Force One. Accompanying him were US Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and senior military officials, underscoring importance of visit
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) US President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, where he was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the beginning of a crucial diplomatic tour of the middle East.
The international media reported that President Trump landed at King Khalid International Airport aboard Air Force One. Accompanying him were US Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and senior military officials, underscoring the importance of the visit.
During his stay in Saudi Arabia, President Trump is expected to hold high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing regional security cooperation, and discussing key geopolitical issues.
The US president is scheduled to spend the remainder of the day and part of Sunday in Saudi Arabia before continuing his tour with planned visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The trip is seen as a significant effort to reaffirm US commitment to its allies in the Gulf region amid growing regional challenges and evolving global dynamics.
Recent Stories
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
More Stories From World
-
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit5 minutes ago
-
Romanian students earn seven medals at 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad15 minutes ago
-
UN chief launches 'UN80 Initiative' to strengthen world body3 hours ago
-
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia15 hours ago
-
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution15 hours ago
-
Trump says US intervention stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Half a million Palestinians face starvation as Israel's Gaza blockade enters 10th week16 hours ago
-
Amir of Kuwait Meets President of Qatar Olympic Committee21 hours ago
-
Chinese firm debuts AI incineration system to turn trash into cleaner energy21 hours ago
-
African continent accounts for only 5% of global tourism activity: Habib Ammar22 hours ago
-
China welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan, to play role for peaceful, stable region22 hours ago
-
99 % Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah received Nusuk Cards: Director Hajj Makkah22 hours ago