President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) US President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, where he was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the beginning of a crucial diplomatic tour of the middle East.

The international media reported that President Trump landed at King Khalid International Airport aboard Air Force One. Accompanying him were US Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and senior military officials, underscoring the importance of the visit.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, President Trump is expected to hold high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing regional security cooperation, and discussing key geopolitical issues.

The US president is scheduled to spend the remainder of the day and part of Sunday in Saudi Arabia before continuing his tour with planned visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trip is seen as a significant effort to reaffirm US commitment to its allies in the Gulf region amid growing regional challenges and evolving global dynamics.