President Trump Leading In Race for South Carolina in US Election - Fox News Projection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) President Donald Trump is leading in the race against his Democrat challenger Joe Biden in the race for the state of South Carolina, early results reported by Fox news showed.

Trump has gained an early edge of 73.

1 percent of the votes counted, while Biden has gained 25.4 percent, but with only 1 percent of the total ballots tallied thus far, Fox reported.

South Carolina commands nine of the minimum 270 electoral college votes that Trump needs to win to remain president.