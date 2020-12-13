UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:10 PM

President Trump Vows to Veto New US Defense Spending Bill as China to be 'Biggest Winner'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to veto the country's revised $740 billion defense bill, despite the bipartisan spending plan having passed the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this week.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to sanction the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Turkey for its acquisition of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, passed the House of Representatives by a 335-78 margin on Tuesday. The Senate on Friday voted 84-13 in favor of the defense bill; enough of a margin to override the presidential veto.

"THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president has voiced his disapproval of the NDAA because it fails to include a repeal of Section 230, a law that protects internet companies from being liable for third-party posts. Trump clashed with social media platforms this past summer during the Black Lives Matter protests that followed George Floyd's death.

The bill also includes provisions to rename US military bases that are named in honor of figures from the Confederacy.

